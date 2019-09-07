Pike Carlson, 8, survived a mountain lion attack in Bailey, Colorado by poking the animal in the eye with a stick. (Picture: GoFundMe/Getty Images)

An eight-year-old boy miraculously fought off a mountain lion with a stick after it dragged him off by the head.

Pike Carlson was attacked by the 65-pound mountain lion as he played in his backyard with his older brother Gage last month in Bailey, Colorado.

The massive cat reportedly grabbed Pike by the head and dragged him under a tree as the boy screamed for help.

Gage ran to the house to alert the boys’ father, Ron Carlson, who rushed outside with a knife help his son.

Carlson told NBC: ‘His head was inside the lion’s mouth and I watched – and I think that’s what made me snap inside – watching it chew on him.’

‘That parental instinct to protect your child kind of kids in. It never even entered my head that I was about to tangle with something that could kill me. All you know is you have to do something. It doesn’t matter what happens to you, you’ve got to protect your children.’

As Carlson ran to his son, Pike valiantly tried to fight off the mountain lion with the only weapon he could get his hands on – a stick.

‘He told me “Dad, all animals have a vulnerable spot, their eyeballs.” So he picked up a stick that was underneath the tree and was reaching back trying to poke it in the eye,’ Carlson said.

The lion let go of Pike just as his father approached and Carlson realized immediately that he son had been badly injured.

He said: ‘When I first picked him up, I could see the whole side of his face was open. There was blood all over him. his scalp was ripped open in several spots.’