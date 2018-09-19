Lilongwe, September 19, 2018: President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika leaves Friday for the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in the United States of America.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano, disclosed this at a press briefing Tuesday morning at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Fabiano said the President will be accompanied by Six Cabinet Ministers from Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare (Dr. Jean Kalilani); Health and Population (Atupele Muluzi); Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development (Francis Kasaila); Home Affairs and Internal Security (Cecilia Chazama); Defence (Everton Chimulirenji) and himself representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

He said all the six ministers will play a crucial role in attending various meetings together with the President and also in their own right representing Malawi for the benefit of the nation.

UN General Secretary, Antonio Guterres, officially opened the 73rd UNGA on Tuesday. However, the General Debate, a session during which Heads of Delegation present their Governments’ views through National statements on any item before the Assembly, will be held from 25th September to 5th October, 2018.

He said the theme for this year’s General Debate is “Making the United Nations Relevant to all people: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”

Fabiano described the 73rd UNGA as a very important meeting that is crucial to Malawi’s development aspirations.

“At a time when the country is experiencing rapid economic growth, it is the expectation of the Malawi Government that the trip to New York, USA, will tap the much-needed resources to further move forward the development aspirations for Malawi,” said Fabiano.

He added that this will be achieved through His Excellency the President’s meeting with other world leaders and development partners through a number of meetings. The UNGA 73 will also accord an opportunity to Malawi as a nation to lobby for more investors to come to Malawi and contribute to socio-economic development of the nation.

Apart from the prepared agenda of the UNGA that includes the President’s address of the General Assembly on the afternoon of 25th September, President Mutharika will also attend a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings that include the High Level Meeting on Global Peace (Nelson Mandela Peace Summit), the United Nations Private Sector Forum, Launch of the Young People’s Agenda (UNICEF), HeforShe Impact Summit, High level Meeting of the General Assembly on the Fight Against Tuberculosis, and the High Level Panel on Migration and Structural Transformation in Africa among other meetings.

The minister further disclosed that the President will co-host the UN International Commission on Financial Global Education Opportunity with former British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown.

According to Fabiano, ‘A Leader’s statement will be issued at the end of the High-Level meeting adding that His Excellency the President as Champion on Education will utilize the opportunity to highlight the Government’s efforts in improving education in the country and seek international support in ensuring that all children are afforded an opportunity to good education and a bright future.’

Fabiano added that “every opportunity will be taken to enhance Malawi’s current international cooperation with various partners in a bid to support the country’s development efforts.

In response to media queries about the cost and full delegation list, the minister said each ministry uses own funds and comes up with their own officers to attend the UNGA depending on requirements, referring the media to respective ministries for more details.

The UNGA is one of the six principal organs of the UN, the only one in which all member nations have equal representation, and the main deliberative, policy-making and representative organ of the UN. Its powers are to oversee the budget of the UN, appoint the non-permanent members to the Security Council, appoint the Secretary-General of the United Nations, receive reports from other parts of the UN and make recommendations in the form of General Assembly Resolutions and meets once every year during this