Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp experienced network problems around the world, including in South Africa, on Wednesday afternoon.

The outages appear to be connected to US cyber security firm Cloudflare which has been affected by an outage at telecommunications provider Verizon.

Cloudflare has been responsible for downtime on several websites across the globe the past week, including BuzzFeed, Medium, Soundcloud and Canva.

Last week it blamed its network issues on an outage at telecommunications provider Verizon, and on Tuesday it blamed a “bad software” deployment.

The firm said the issues it is experiencing is not related to a cyber-attack.

Downdetector showed that the platforms were particularly hard hit in Europe and the East Coast of the United States.