Facebook services on Sunday morning, April 14, had experiencing technical difficulties, as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all currently experiencing issues for users worldwide.

The website downdetector.com, which tracks complaints about the availability of popular online websites, listed hundreds of reports about all three popular services owned by the US tech giant.

Facebook and Instagram were both inaccessible, with news feeds refusing to refresh and the main Facebook.com domain unavailable.

According to Lailas News online, WhatsApp messages weren’t being sent or received, and users of Facebook’s main services (Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp) have headed to Twitter to share that they’re having issues.

The outages appear to have started at around 6:30AM ET this morning, and some locations appear to be more widely affected than users.

Facebook’s issues come just a month after Facebook experienced its worst outage ever. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were all inaccessible for hours last month, and it wasn’t until over 24 hours later that Facebook finally gave the all clear.

Facebook blamed a “server configuration change,” and apologized for the outages.

People exiled from their favorite social networks and messenger app, went to alternative places like Twitter to express frustration.