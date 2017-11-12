By Maravi Post Contributor

President Peter Mutharika on Friday morning officially opened the 47th session of the National Assembly in the Capital City of Lilongwe where he, among others, told Member of Parliament (MPs) that the august House it is not bigger than Government (an obvious reference to the Executive Branch of the Government).

During the President’s statement, he also told Malawian that the energy sector in Malawi has been neglected for 50 years. He added that investment in electricity only occurred in the 1960s and that for the last 50 years nothing happened, no investment or improvement was made to this vital sector.

Here are the facts:

1. Nkula A (24 Megawatts) commissioned in 1966;

2. Tedzani I (20 Megawatts) commissioned in 1973;

3. Tedzani II (20 Megawatts) commissioned in 1977;

4. Nkula B (60 Megawatts) commissioned in 1980;

5. Nkula B (20 Megawatts) upgrade in 1986;

6. Nkula B (20 Megawatts) upgrade in 1992;

7. Wovwe (4.5 Megawatts) commissioned in 1995;

8. Tedzani III (51.3 Megawatts) commissioned in 1995;

9. Kapichira I (64 Megawatts) commissioned in 2000;

10. Kapichira II (64 Megawatts) commissioned in 2014.

In summary:

MCP & Hastings Kamuzu Banda in 31 years = 219.8 Megawatts

UDF & Bakili Muluzi in 10 years = 64 Megawatts

PP & Joyce Banda in 3 years = 64 Megawatts

DPP & Professor Bingu wa Mutharika in 8 years = 0 Megawatts

DPP & Arthur Peter Mutharika in 3 years = 0 Megawatts

Now the question is; who is feeding the President with wrong information?