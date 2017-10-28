1. He runs the world’s fastest growing ministries, currently with over one million people, and, also, with established branches in all the world’s six continents.

2. His Prophetic Channel TV broadcasts to more than 40 million viewers across the world. The TV recently launched its French and Spanish broadcasts.

3. He is the only church leader in South Africa whose Sunday Services pull more than 60,000 people.

4. He is the only Malawian, outside politics, who receives State protection in every country he travels.

5. With 2.2 million likes on his Facebook page, he is the only Malawian with the largest following on Facebook.

6. He is Malawi’s youngest and largest employer. His Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) entities employs not less than 10,000 people, and 70 percent of them are Malawians.

7. Every year, he spends K2 billion on charitable activities in different countries, with Malawi enjoying the lion’s share at 60 percent share.

8. He only eats organic food from Malawi.

9. He is the only African church leader to consistently fill up FNB Stadium, Africa’s largest soccer stadium.

10. He is the only man in Africa driving a 2017 Rolls Royce Black Bedge, which is worth K1.2 billion.

11. He is the only church leader from Malawi to be featured in the prestigious New African magazine and, again, the only Malawian to be named, by Africa.com, as one of the 10 affluent and influential families in Africa.

12. He is the only Malawian added in the Dubai Top Ten of doing business well from Africa.

13. He is the only man of God who has met almost all Heads of States and governments in Africa — except Malawi’s Peter Mutharika.

14. He is the youngest man in the world owning four private jets, and 27 gold mines.

15. In his mid thirties, he is Malawi’s most published author with 17 books on religion, finance,

and entrepreneurship to his credit.

