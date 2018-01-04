The Federation of Disability Organisation in Malawi (FEDOMA) has expressed worry over failure by stakeholders to implement some of the provisions of the Disability Act.

FEDOMA Executive Director, Action Amos told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on the sidelines of a forum to form District Disability Forum (DDF) in Kasungu, that persons with disabilities had high hopes that key requirements of the legislation would be fulfilled in 2017.

“2017 was an average year as we have seen a lot of things that we were expecting not happening. We were hoping that we would see the launch of the Disability Mainstreaming Strategy, Disability Trust Fund and formation of National Coordinating Committee on disability issues but they have not been launched.

“These are key provisions required by the laws which have not been fulfilled tha are worrisome to persons with disabilities,” said Amos.

The disability mainstreaming strategy aims at making sure that there is inclusive development.

Meanwhile, Amos has said formation of DDF will help persons with disabilities have a unified voice as they engage key stakeholders at district level.

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) district chairperson, Taonga Simkonda, hailed the formation of DDF, saying persons with disabilities would now be united and work as one.

“We were mostly working as individual organisations as we were pushing for our rights, but with this forum, we will have one voice,” said Simkonda.

FEDOMA is also contemplating of advocating for more persons with disabilities to take part in the coming elections in 2019.