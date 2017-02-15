As Embattled Politician George Chaponda fights to save his political life Malawi Social Media Fake News Machine is at work making sure he will have an uphill battle. The latest below is what Malawians are sharing on WhatsApp and Facebook after the Minister supposedly torched his own office building to hide evidence as the noose tightens on the Maze gate Saga.

According to GCK cameras at state house today captured that the controversial arrogant rude and merciless educated thief George Chaponda was this morning at Kamuzu Palace, and he went in a white Audi saloon. Chaponda met with Mutharika and a number of burning issues regarding the current hot status made the agenda.

APM asked Chaponda to accept the ACB to investigate him further as recommended by the inquiry, asked him to accept Nankhumwa to be leader of the house and also asked him to be reshuffled from ministerial position as the pressure has become inevitably and the leadership has been diluted and lost touch with the people.

In His response Chaponda defiantly told Mutharika that whatever he is facing today Mutharika must know that he wasn’t alone but rather APM was and is part of it and if anything let everyone involved including you Mr President face equal consequences. Fire me Your Excellency if you want and expect every secret of us to come out and we better all over us sink at once We agreed on everything and I have become a laughing stalk, am politically finished.

Chaponda left Kamuzu Palace angrily and left his boss in suspense only to be disappointed further at parliament when the speaker announced that minister of local government Kondwani Nankhumwa is leader of the house and few minutes later his office caught fire, as fire brigade truck got stuck in the mud. Meanwhile Mutharika is under pressure to fire Chaponda his most trusted man in all his shady dealings.

Peter and his crew are Njoka mu udzuuuu