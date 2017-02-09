After observing the spread of fake news reports during the US presidential campaign, some European countries are taking measures to prevent the spread of misinformation ahead of their own elections.

Malawians are also experiencing a fair share of fake news as well. The Targets in Malawi like the USA have been political Foes. The latest has been the story Below claiming Former Malawi President Joyce Banda has set a date certain to return home.

This has been denied by Joyce Banda and her spokes Person ANDEKUCHE CHANTHUNYA the supposedly author of the Fake Press Release Below:

PRESS RELEASE

OFFICE OF FORMER PRESIDENT, HER EXCELLENCY DR.JOYCE BANDA

For immediate release

8th February, 2017

HER EXCELLENCY, FORMER PRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF MALAWI DR.JOYCE BANDA RETURNS HOME.

The office of fourth, former President of the Republic of Malawi is hereby informing the general public that Her Excellency former President, Dr. Joyce Banda will return home Saturday, 18th February, 2017 .

Dr. Banda wanted to give enough time to the incumbent President of Malawi to work without pressure and any political influences that could be linked to her, this is why she left Malawi in 2014.

During her stay outside of Malawi over the years, Former President Banda engaged in several research projects, attended high level delegation meetings comprising current and former heads of states across the globe.

Madame Banda also visited several places in Europe, America and Africa in her capacity as former President of Malawi, researcher and Philanthropist.

Former president Dr. Joyce Banda who dedicated all her life to charity work,also took this time to raise some funds for Her Joyce Banda foundation.

Dr. Joyce Banda’s coming back home is a clear sign that she is innocent and not afraid of any cash gate trumped up cases against her by the current government, Dr.Banda wants to prove her innocence to the world and clear her name on cash gate.

All Malawians must take not that the coming in of Banda automatically does not stop her from assuming her office as President of the Peoples Party, this is in readiness of a PP convention slated for August this year.

The plane carrying former President Joyce Banda is expected to arrive at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at around 10:00 hours.

ANDEKUCHE CHANTHUNYA

SPOKERSPERSON TO FORMER PRESIDENT OF MALAWI DR. JOYCE BANDA