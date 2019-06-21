Malawi Fake news earlier claimed that the demos going on in the country had destroyed the Statue of Malawi Former President Bingu WA Mutharika.

To throw cold water on the Fake News purveyor’s Malawi Government Official Facebook posted the following:

The picture taken at 17:45 hours shows that the statue of late Ngwazi Professor Bingu wa Mutharika, the third President of the Republic of Malawi, is intact inside the precincts of the Malawi Parliament building.

This should dismiss fake news circulating on the social media and receiving commentary from enemies of truth that the statue has been destroyed during the demonstrations which were characterized by looting and vandalism.