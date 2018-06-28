PRESS RELEASE

The National Statistics Office (NSO) has noted with concern, the circulation of a fake political map depicting the popularity of different political parties being shared in different social media fora citing NSO as the source.

The general public and all stakeholders are being informed that it is NOT in the mandate of NSO to produce such maps.

As such, NSO would like to inform the general public to disregard contents of the fake political map and is requesting all to desist from such criminal acts of sharing false and misleading information in the name of the NSO.

COMMISIONER OF STATISTICS