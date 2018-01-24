MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-A snap survey by the Mzuzu University in Malawi’s northern region has discovered that there is proliferation of substandard energy equipment like solar panels being imported into the country.

Energy expert at the university Dr. Collen Zalengera said in an interview that some of the equipment put consumers’ health at risk.

“The visual inspection exercise showed that the energy equipment do not comply with Malawi Bureau Standards (MBS)’s requirements. This is bad to consumers,” said Dr. Zalengera.

On Thursday, the university presented the concern to the Malawi Regulatory Authority (MERA) at a forum which the regulator organized to interact with small scale energy players.

Director of electricity and renewable energy at MERA Eng Welton Saiwa said the regulator has moved in swiftly to sensitize energy operators to trade carefully on the fake energy equipment flooding the market.

Said Saiwa: “It is important that we have heard about this… we will act swiftly as a regulator since we are also planning to establish a testing center in the north.”

He disclosed MERA will also continue working with the Malawi Revenue Authority so that imported goods met MBS requirements.

Persistent power blackouts being experienced across Malawi have forced citizens to opt for other sources of energy.

One source of energy that is increasingly being preferred by the majority is solar power as it proven to be affordable and effective.