Fake soldiers hit South Africa Defence Force

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The alleged infiltration of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) by a “rogue” soldier is being investigated by army intelligence services and the police.

City Press’ sister publication, Rapport, has established that a high-level investigation into the infiltration of the defence force has been ongoing for weeks, but kicked into high gear after the arrest of an alleged “ghost” soldier.

The so-called soldier has apparently been active on several army bases for years, even though he was not officially a soldier.

He was arrested when he tried to worm his way into the infantry group that was to accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa during his inauguration last weekend at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

“If he could get away with it for years, how many other ghost soldiers are out there, and what are they doing?” said a source close to the investigation.

According to Rapport’s sources, the police are searching for another two suspects.

They are also trying to confirm whether there was a conspiracy aimed at targeting any highly placed politicians, among them possibly Ramaphosa.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, spokesperson for the Hawks, referred inquiries to Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the national police spokesperson.