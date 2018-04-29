BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Hassan Misesa whose full particulars are not yet known died Friday after glasses fell on him whilst offloading them from a container at Glass bank Company premises in Maselema township.

Spokesperson of Limbe police, Sergeant Wildson Nhlane said the incident happened when the people where on duty offloading the glasses from a container.

Nhlane said when three where in process of offloading them suddenly the glasses fell on them which made the victims sustain injuries due to the impact of the glasses.

He further said when the two where taken to hospital the deceased was pronounced dead upon arrival while the other two victims where treated and now are out patients.

“After the incident happened the three where rushed to hospital and where treated but the deceased was pronounced dead upon the arrival which was attributed to severe loss of blood during the time of the accident,” Nhlane said.

Meanwhile the police is advising the general public to be extra careful when offloading goods to avoid reoccurrences of such incidents.

The Victims Patrick Harry aged 35 comes from Namatheka village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chikowi and Allan Faki hails from Moto village, T.A Mlumbe, both from Zomba district.