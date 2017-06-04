MWANZA-(MaraviPost)– Twenty seven year-old charcoal burner, identified by Mwanza Police as Robert John, on Thursday succumbed to death, after a big tree had fell on him.

Mwanza Police Station spokesperson Edwin Kaunda identified the deceased, who met his fate at Thambani forest, where he went to cut trees for charcoal burning.

Kaunda told The Maravi Post that Robert had found one big tree, and had decided to cut it. It was in the process of cutting, that John was tragically killed.

The police publicist said the tree fell on the deceased and he died on the spot.

“Mwanza district hospital’s postmortem results revealed that the late John died due to severe head injuries. We are therefore warning the public that cutting trees for charcoal without permission is an offense,’ says Kaunda .

The deceased hailed from Kasapha village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Nthache in Mwanza.