PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Rape and fraud scandals involving fake pastors have prompted calls for regulation of churches in South Africa.

There have been a number of high-profile cases in recent months involving disgraced pastors.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has even got involved, urging South Africans to come together to curb bogus pastors.

Victims of alleged sexual abuse have detailed their experiences to the BBC and criticised the invulnerability of so-called men of God who use their position of authority as a cover for abuse.