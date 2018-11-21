By Alick Junior Sichali

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has issued a statement communicating dates and venues of Fisd quarter finals games.

In a statement signed by FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda says the quarter finals games of the competition will be played at the end of this week.

According to the statement Nyasa Big Bullets is scheduled to play against Chitipa United on Friday at Kamuzu Stadium in Malawi’s commercial city Blantyre.

This is so despite Big Bullets was expected to leave the country on Friday to Kenya for their CAF games next week.

In an interview with Chief Excutive Officer of Nyasa Big Bullets, Fleetwood Haiya expressed dismay of the fixture saying it has affected their plans ahead of their CAF game.

Haiya said since FAM was aware of their participation in the Africa competition they thought the fixture would be postponed to a later date.

He said “we have received the fixture positively but FAM would have given as space as on the day of the game we planned to start off to Kenya for our CAF game,”.

According to the statement dates of the game between Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks will be announced later.

Below is the full fixture of the Fisd quarter finals game.

FRIDAY

Nyasa Big Bullets vs Chitipa United

Kamuzu Stadium

SATURDAY

BE FOWARD Wanderers vs Airborne Rangers

Kamuzu Stadium

SUNDAY

Blue Eagles vs Moyale Barracks

Nankhaka Ground

Silver Strikers vs Kamuzu Barracks (TBN)

Silver Stadium