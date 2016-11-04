PRESS RELEASE

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) wishes to inform all its stakeholders and the general public of the changes at its secretariat.

As all are aware, Mr. Suzgo Nyirenda, the former General Secretary, secured an appointment with the Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Administration and Competition). As FAM we are very grateful to Mr. Nyirenda for his professionalism and dedicated service to the association. Mr. Nyirenda served FAM for 11 years, 5 years as the General Secretary. During his tenure, FAM made excellent progress in various FIFA and CAF projects and programmes earning FIFA’s recognition as one of the best ran football associations in the world. As FAM we are proud that COSAFA acknowledged Mr. Nyirenda’s professionalism and dedication to duty hence his appointment. This is good news not only to FAM but also to Malawi as a country because it bears testimony of the confidence that COSAFA has in one of our sons, the association and the country. We wish Mr. Nyirenda a very successful tour of service at COSAFA.

FAM wishes to further inform its stakeholders and the general public that at its Executive Committee meeting held in Mzuzu on 29th October 2016, Mr. Alfred Gift Gunda was appointed as General Secretary of FAM as replacement for Mr. Nyirenda. In line with Article 39(3) of the FAM Statutes, Mr. Gunda was proposed by the President of FAM and approved by the Executive Committee.

Prior to taking up the position, Mr. Gunda was a member of the FAM Executive Committee, a position he has served for less than a year. He has also previously served as Secretary for the Northern Football Association before being elected to the Executive Committee.

On the professional front, Mr. Gunda was working with Mzuzu University prior to his appointment. He joined Mzuzu University in 2005 as Sports Administrator and rose in the ranks to the position of Acting Senior Assistant Registrar (Academic) at the time of his appointment. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Education) degree and a Master of Science degree in Sports Management, and various certificates including a Certificate in Sports Business Management.

The Football Association of Malawi would therefore like to call upon all the stakeholders and the general public to join FAM in warmly welcoming Mr. Gunda as he assumes one of the most the challenging jobs in the football world.

Walter Macmillan Nyamilandu-Manda

PRESIDENT