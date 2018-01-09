BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s football mother body, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says Malawi National Football Team, popularly known as the Flames, will have new uniform this year.

FAM’s Commercial and Marketing Director, Limbani Cliff Matola confirmed the development, saying the procurement process has reached an advanced stage and that the new jerseys will be ready before March, 2018.

Matola said the association has decided to buy new uniform for the flames to save the ‘embarrassment’ the team suffered during the 2017 COSAFA tournament when some players were spotted in the ground putting on over-sized jersey.

The development riled the then Minister of Sports Henry Mussa, who accused FAM of lack of seriousness with the Flames.

“We are planning to have a new jersey for the Flames before the first quarter of the year, probably early March.

“We have decided to buy the new jersey to avoid a repeat of last year’s COSAFA tournament when our players turned into a laughing stock because of wearing old and oversized uniform. The Flames are our national pride,” said Matola.

According to FIFA-Coca-cola World Ranking released in December last year (2017), Malawi National Football Team is on position 126.