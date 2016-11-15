BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Football Association of Malawi (Fam) has suspended some Referees for failing to abide by the Laws of game.



The recommendations that were made by the Referees Sub Committee at its meeting held on 5th November 2016 at Mpira Village, have since been endorsed by the FAM Executive Committee.

The football governing body has suspended Patrick Ngoleka for five months with effect from 5th November as the committee found that the referee erred allowing a goal scored by EPAC F.C when they were playing against Max Bullets in Tnm Super league, as he had whistled for an infringement.

The Referee Sub Committee noted that there is no advantage from a dead ball situation.

Referre Azizi Nyirenda, who officiated the game between Moyale Barracks and MAFCO FC, has been suspended for two months for lacking seriousness in the match as evidenced by him not seeing a Moyale Barracks F.C player handling the ball in his own penalty area.

“MAFCO F.C was not happy, hence the protest from MAFCO F.C players,” reads the statement signed by outgoing chief executive officer/ general secretary Suzgo Nyirenda.

Referee assessor of the match Mr. Mbale has been warned for hiding information on the match and for not being alert during the match.

The country’s football governing body has also severely warned referee Arnold Maseko for developing negative attitude towards MAFCO FC as evidenced by the game the soldiers played against Dwangwa United.

“The match ended well in spite of the fact that referee Arnold Maseko was high handed towards MAFCO FC. It appears that each time Arnold Maseko referees MAFCO F.C matches, he picks more fouls for MAFCO F.C. On several occasions Mr. Maseko has been involved in verbal tirade with MAFCO F.C and it has been reported that there is animosity between Mr. Maseko and the club,” reads the statement in part.

FIFA Referee Dennis Nguluwe, who was allocated to handle the Carlsberg Cup Finals at the Kamuzu Stadium on 10th September 2016 has also been suspended for five months for faking illness in the course of the game.

The Referee Andy Kuseli (grade 1) and his 1st Assistant referee Jones Chimeza during Nyasa Big Bullets-Azam Tigers game have also been banned for two month and one month respectively for disallowing a clear goal for AZAM Tigers F.C while Bullets F.C was denied a penalty.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has since warned Referees, Assistant Referees and Referees Assessors that it will not condone poor officiating standards to continue in the country.

“FAM has invested heavily in training these Referees, Assistant Referees and Referees Assessors and it will not take things lying down while the officiating personnel are bringing the game of football to disrepute. FAM is working with other institutions including the Anti-Corruption Bureau to uproot any form of corruption and match fixing in our football. FAM will not hesitate to take drastic measures if Referees or Assistant Referees or club officials are involved in any malpractice that will bring the game of football into disrepute,” reads the statement.