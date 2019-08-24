LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s soccer governing body, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Thursday pleaded with Airtel Malawi on renewing the Top 8 tournament which contract has expired.

The company committed running the cup for three years with conditions to renew upon meeting conditions of developing soccer in the country.

During 2019 Airtel Top 8 Cup awards ceremony, FAM vice president James Mwenda asked the company to renew the contact citing the tournament has unpacked hidden talents.

Mwenda said the tournament has increased competition in the main super league that teams battle out to be in the Top 8.

“We are urging Airtel to consider renewing the contract after three years of success. This is our bank for Malawi’s development of football. We need the tournament to continue,” urges Mwenda.

Airtel Malawi Marketing Director Frank Magombo said the company will revisit the initial agreement it made with FAM for possible consideration.

“We will come back to the public on our next move on the tournament after expiring of the agreed contract with FAM.

“But all in all, the company is excited that the tournament has achieved its objectives as planned,” says Magombo.

Below are awards made to media and teams’ players that participated into this year’s Airtel Top 8.

Media awards;

1.Best Print-Singayazi Kaminjolo

2.Best Radio Journalist- Frank Kandu

3.Best Tv Journalist- Yasin Limu

4.Best Online Journalist- Clement Chinoko

5.Best Photo-Journalist-No Winner

Player awards:

1.Top goalscorer-Khuda Muyaba

2.Player of the tournament-Brighton Munthali