By Malawi News Agency

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has postponed FISD Challenge Cup quarter – final matches involving Malawi Defence Force (MDF) teams which were scheduled to be played this coming week – end, it has been announced.

In a press statement FAM’s General Secretary, Alfred Gunda, said the postponement follows the tragic road accident in Mzimba where MDF has lost a number of its family members.

On Thursday, at least 18 recruit soldiers and their instructors were killed in the accident along Mzimba M1 road when the vehicle (a TATA truck) they were travelling in overturned, killing the soldiers in the process.

“We would like to inform the general public and all the football fraternity in particular, that matches between Kamuzu Barracks and Azam Tigers and Umodzi FC against Moyale Barracks have been postponed due to the tragedy that has befallen the MDF family,” the statement said.

“This decision has been arrived at to enable all football fans and supporters to stand in solidarity with the MDF family as the country mourns our departed brothers,” added Gunda in the statement.

“May God strengthen and comfort the MDF and all bereaved families in this very difficult moment,” Gunda further said.

According to the quarter-finals fixture, Kamuzu Barracks was supposed to host Azam Tigers at Civo Stadium while the Mzuzu based outfit, Moyale Barracks FC, were supposed to take on Umodzi FC at Kalulu Stadium in Chikhwawa.

Meanwhile, there will only be one quarter final match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles which will be played on Sunday at Civo Stadium in the Capital City, Lilongwe.

At the time of going to press, President Professor Peter Mutharika in his capacity as Minister of Defence and Commander – In – Chief of the Armed Forces led Malawians in paying their last respects to the fallen soldiers at Kamuzu Barracks’ MDF headquarters in Lilongwe.

The remains of the departed soldiers will be laid to rest in their respective home districts during the weekend.

Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) sponsors the FISD Challenge Cup to the tune of K50 million.