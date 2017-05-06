Football Association of Malawi (FAM), this week rebuffed Azam Tigers’ call to investigate the transfer of their midfield Yamikani Chester to BeForward Wanderers.

Chester signed a three year contract with the Nomads in March after he terminated his contract with the Kau Kau boys by activating a clause in his contract, which was expected to expire next March 2018.

According to Azam Tigers Chairperson Sidney Chikoti, following Chester’s termination of his deal, the player was suppose to be idle for one year.

“We are concerned that the right procedures were not followed in the transfer, as following his termination of his contract with us, the player was suppose to stay idle for a year, since he did not buy himself out of the contract or the Normads were suppose to come to us, to negotiate with us for the transfer, but these things didn’t happen,” Chikoti lamented.

The chairperson further stated that FAM rushed to clear the player, without talking to both concerned sides of the transfer of the gifted midfielder.

“Chester’s contract was due to expire next year and therefore clause 10 of the contract does not render the contract nugatory on notice,” he said.

However, reacting to Azam’s claims, FAM’s transfers matching system manager Casper Jangale, said Azam Tigers do not have a case against the player, because he followed the right procedures when terminating his contract.

“Chester exercised his option of terminating his contract, and made the necessary offer to Tigers, and we were aware of all the transactions since the player kept us updated with his transactions. The Tigers did not respond until the player signed for with the Wanderers,” he said.

He said FAM therefore, found no breach on the part of the player, and he does not have a case to answer, rather Tigers were negligent in their part.