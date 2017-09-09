Football analysts this week urged the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), to reach out to US pop star Madonna’s son David Banda, to maintain his Malawian citizenship in order to represent Malawi in future.

David, who was adopted by the American superstar in 2006, just got signed with Benfica Academy as 11 year-old dreams of pursuing a professional football career bear fruit.

The Portuguese giants signed David after a successful trial early this year, and he will stay at the Academy at Benfica training centre in Seixal, according to Correio da Manhã newspaper.

It is reported that Madonna also moved to Lisbon, Portugal to be with her son as he pursues his football dreams. Madonna reportedly bought a 7 million dollar mansion so the family supports David’s dream.

Commenting on the development, FIFA player intermediary Felix Ngamanya Sapao, said David needs to hold on to his Malawian citizenship to represent Malawi.

He said: “All he has to do is hold on to his Malawi citizenship and not play for any other national team at senior level.”

Former FAM General Secretary Suzgo Nyirenda, who is now Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Deputy Chief Executive Officer, also said the Malawi FA has to reach out to David.

“This is the time for FAM to do the needful. The Association has to show interest in the player, otherwise he may end up playing for another country,” he said.

There are several players in the Diaspora with Malawian roots. Recently, a United Kingdom-based Malawian Pearson Mwanyongo signed for National League north side Boston United.

He joined the sixth tier side from Solihull Moors after an impressive 2016-2017 season, according to Boston Standard newspaper.

The 24-year-old, who left Malawi at the age of seven, says he is interested in playing for the Flames.

“I would love to play for my home country. I am available if they want my services,” he said.