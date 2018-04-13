PRETORIA-Struggle icon Winfred Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela who is the former wife of the late State-man Nelson Mandela will be laid to rest on the 14 April this coming Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa. Her untimely death comes after she succumbed to a recurring illness.

Affectionately known as Mother of the nation, Mama Winnie Mandela played a pivotal role in the fight against the apartheid regime.

She was imprisoned and sent to solitary confinement in an attempt by the then regime to break her spirit. Soweto where she lived has been a buzz with mourners coming from all walks of life to come pay their last respect to the struggle icon.

Yesterday there were two memorial service held in her remembrance. Speaker after speaker, all shared their moments with Mama Winnie.

Her Personal Assistant Ms Zodwa Zwane took the world by surprise as she talked about Mama-Winnie as normal human being who was crazy about God and fashion