LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Farmers Organization Limited (FOL) through its sister company Segenta this week introduced four types of pesticides that aims at containing the vicious fall armyworm for farmers to realize bumper harvest.

The organization has also introduced news dry-tolerant maize seed variety MRI 514 and seed dressing protection from soil-borne pep.

The introduction of the products comes as farmers are geared for the next coming growing season amid assurance from metrological department that the nation will experience good rains.

Fall armyworm pesticides including Proclaim Fit, Chrorpyrifos (dorsban), Belt, Steward and Decis Forte among others.

FOL products are already on the market whose main distributor is Farmers World that farmers provided with quality farm inputs.

Hannock Madeira, FOL’s Retail Sales & Marketing Manager told The Maravi Post during field day at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) that the products introduced were meant to bring desired produces.

Madeira said rural farmers deserve quality farm inputs for high yields to avert hunger crisis which the nation experience yearly.

“The new farm inputs introduced on the market that include pesticides, new maize variety and seed control pep from soil damage will bring much needed produces. The new maize variety fits for both rainy fed and winter cropping cultivation,” said Madeira.

Emmy Sohal, Farmers World’ Head of Retail Operation assured farmers in the country of availability of FOL’ products on their retail shops for easy accessibility.

Sohal said will make sure that authentic farm inputs are available on the market for the desired produces.