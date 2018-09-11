By our reporter

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid of ensuring that Farmers World continues gaining momentum hereby announced its rebranding to SAVEMART .

As part of the rebranding, the company will have a new face by having new Logo design.

In an interview with the Maravi Post the company’s Marketing Marketing Manager, David Lecluse said the Logo possess the same company colours red and green but has been shortened to FW in a circle format.

The company is therefore advising the general public that any receipt containing the old Logo does not belong to Farmers World.

“The company is geared to enhance the brands visibility in the market through a refreshed and modern identity and on top of that the company is aiming to take the brand to new brand.

“The public is also informed that nothing has changed we have all stocks we used to keep in our newly branded shops,”Lecluse.

The management is further pleased to inform our dear customers that the company has also opened another extension of the Farmers World, this is called SAVEMART.

Established in 2017, Savemart is a brand extension of Farmers World Limited.

While Farmers World Stores are more agri focused , Savemart goes beyond this to provide daily household grocery items at competitive prices.

Currently the company has successfully opened three Savemart Stores which are located in Lilongwe Area 4, Area 25 and Luwinga Mzuzu.