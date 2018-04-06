MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-A 17- year-old boy has died after his father shot him with a pump gun.

Gresham Ngwira, Mulanje Police Station spokesperson told the Maravi Post that on Thursday around 1800 hours Victor Matchado, a security guard at Thuchila estate was knocking off from duty.

As he approached his house with a gun, one of his children requested that he carries the gun as part of welcoming him.

After getting it, his sister also demanded that she carries it a thing that ensued into some disagreements between them.

Seeing this, their father started intervening in the situation with the aim of taking the gun from the two.

Ngwira added that unfortunately, in the process of doing that, he accidentally pulled the trigger shooting the child on the shoulder.

“The child, a form 2 student at HHI in Blantyre, died on the spot. Following the report, police visited scene of the incident and ferried the dead body to Mulanje district hospital mortuary for postmortem.

“Meanwhile the father is in custody as further investigations continue. On this note, police wishes to advise all those using guns in their work places to ensure they employ safety measures to avoid re-occurrence of incidents like this one. Further, such weapons should not be left in the hands of children and untrained people as this may lead to loss of life as is the case here,” Ngwira said

Victor, 39 comes from Jemusi village while the deceased, Harnet Matchado came from Mpando village both of senior chief Mabuka in the district.