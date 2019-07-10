Mtambo has since denied allegations that they have the said report

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost) -FDH Bank Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira has obtained an injunction from the High Court in Blantyre restraining the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) from releasing a report that among others implicates him and the bank in the alleged rigging of May 21 elections.

The injunction which The Maravi Post has seen stops HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo, his vice Gift Trapence and other HRDC members from issuing the report dated 5 June 2019 in which they allege that Dr. Mpinganjira financed the 21 May 2019 election rigging plot.

Reads the court order in part “It is hereby ordered and directed that an order of interlocutory Injunction is hereby granted restraining the defendants from causing reckless, malicious and defamatory publication of the claimants through a report dated 5th June 2019 presented by 1st defendant (Mtambo) to its members that the claimants (Mpinganjira and FDH bank) financed the rigging operation by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the 2019 Tripartite General Elections.”

The order which was granted on 9 July 2019 further states that the claimants shall file an Inter parties Application for the Injunction within seven days.

The HRDC chairperson Mtambo has since denied allegations that they have the said report.