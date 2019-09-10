FDH Bank Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje (L) hands over sponsorship cheque to Wealth Magazine Managing Executive Harry Chima

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank on Tuesday presented cheques worth K1 million each to the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Malawi and the Wealth Creation Forum for their respective conferences.

Speaking when she presented the MK1 million cheque to Wealth Magazine, organizers of the wealth Creation forum, FDH Bank Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje said the bank believes in growth and takes keen interest in initiatives like the Wealth Creation Forum.

“The Wealth Creation Forum has been a successful forum that brings together players in the industry both local and international that empower businesses and entrepreneurs in the country.”

“This year’s theme, ‘Harnessing and Leveraging Malawi’s Digital Economy’ is an exciting theme for FDH Bank because as you well know, the bank is championing financial inclusion through digital financial products that are serving the masses across the country.

“Our Ufulu Digital Account that allows people to open accounts on their phones with their phone number as account number within minutes is one tool that will boost inclusion in Malawi,” said Lusinje.

Wealth Magazine managing Executive Harry Chima thanked FDH Bank for the support saying it will go a long way in reaching many young aspiring and practicing entrepreneurs to understand opportunities available in the digital space.

“Wealth Magazine appreciates the sponsorship of K1 Million towards the hosting of the 3rd Wealth Creation Forum in Blantyre from FDH Bank which has been very supportive of the Forums since 2018.”

“Coincidentally, FDH Bank’s digital footprint and innovativeness in Malawi’s financial services sector resonates well with our theme of “Harnessing and Leveraging Malawi’s Digital Economy”,” said Chima.

The third Wealth Creation Forum will be held in Blantyre on 11th October 2019.

FDH Bank also donated MK1 million towards this year’s annual CIM conference slated for this weekend in the lakeshore district of Mangochi.

FDH Marketing Manager Ronald Chimchere said marketers are the driving force of the industry through creativity and strategic communication and advertising.

“Marketers play a crucial role in our economy and industry and the Chartered Institute of Marketers in Malawi is there to promote marketers and empower the profession. CIM Malawi fuels the energy of the marketing force in the country.

“Season 8 of the Annual Marketers Conference is taking place at the end of this week and we want to support the conference and boost the profession. This year’s theme is ‘Global Trade and Digital Marketing’, a very exciting theme for a bank with largely digital products to market,” said Chimchere.

CIM-Malawi president Golden Banda thanked FDH bank for the donation.

“It is not the first time for FDH to partner with us and we don’t take it for granted. This year’s theme is about trade and marketing in the globe space, and it fits well now as we are talking about digital marketing.

“You are aware that people now at a touch of button can trade anywhere in the world as we are living in the global village and the aim of the conference is to equip marketers well with these issues, so that we can position our business and products well as competition is now intense both domestically and globally,” said Banda.