By Nenenji Mlangeni
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank has withdrawn a court injunction against the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) after a cordial and frank discussion with the coalition’s leadership.
In press statement dated July 14, 2019 and made available to The Maravi Post, the bank’s management clarifies that the court order was not meant to stop HRDC from organising demonstrations on governance issues in the country.
“Therefore, wishes to advise the public that FDH bank remains committed to serving Malawians professionally while adhering to the rules set by the regulator of financial institutions in the country, Reserve Bank Of Malawi (RBM)”, concludes the statement.
Last week, FDH’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira obtained an injunction from the High Court in Blantyre restraining the HRDC from releasing a report that among others implicates him and the bank in the alleged rigging of May 21 elections.
The injunction stopped HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo, his vice Gift Trapence and other HRDC members from issuing the report dated 5 June 2019 in which they allege that Dr. Mpinganjira financed the 21 May 2019 election rigging plot.
Reads the court order in part “It is hereby ordered and directed that an order of interlocutory Injunction is hereby granted restraining the defendants from causing reckless, malicious and defamatory publication of the claimants through a report dated 5th June 2019 presented by 1st defendant (Mtambo) to its members that the claimants (Mpinganjira and FDH bank) financed the rigging operation by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the 2019 Tripartite General Elections.”
The order which was granted on 9 July 2019 further states that the claimants shall file an Inter parties Application for the Injunction within seven days.
The HRDC chairperson Mtambo denied allegations that they have the said report.
The bank is said to have acted based on social media reports.