By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank has withdrawn a court injunction against the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) after a cordial and frank discussion with the coalition’s leadership.

In press statement dated July 14, 2019 and made available to The Maravi Post, the bank’s management clarifies that the court order was not meant to stop HRDC from organising demonstrations on governance issues in the country.

“Therefore, wishes to advise the public that FDH bank remains committed to serving Malawians professionally while adhering to the rules set by the regulator of financial institutions in the country, Reserve Bank Of Malawi (RBM)”, concludes the statement.

Last week, FDH’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira obtained an injunction from the High Court in Blantyre restraining the HRDC from releasing a report that among others implicates him and the bank in the alleged rigging of May 21 elections.