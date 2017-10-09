Despite assurances from Ministers Mussa and Dausi that there a simple explanation behind the blood sucking incidences in the Thyolo area, stating that the people behind the attacks are out to score political points. The International community in Malawi is very fearful and many are taking steps to close or reduce their presence in certain parts of the country.

The fears of blood sucking or Fears of vampire like behavior in Malawi which has inspired mob violence that has left at least five dead since mid-September has caused the United Nations to pull out of two districts in the southern part of the country as was reported by the Maravi Post.

“These districts have severely been affected by the ongoing stories of blood sucking creatures and possible existence of vampires as the western would characterize,” the U.N. Department on Safety and Security (UNDSS) said in a statement. Large groups of people in the region have reportedly been setting up roadblocks as they search for alleged creatures.

The UNDSS is said to be monitoring the situation closely and will work to “ensure all affected U.N. staff are back in the field as soon as possible,” a representative for the U.N. told local and International media.

Some NGOs have also reportedly pulled staff from the area. However Malawi Government believe whatever is happening has a simple explanation behind it. Politics

Malawian President Peter Mutharika said the recent developments are “distressing and agonizing,” and has promised to use all available resources to get to the bottom of this.

Despite their frequent appearances in Western culture and special programs in popular Cable outlets like HBO and Netflix, there is no evidence vampires actually exist. But the widespread belief in witchcraft in Malawi perpetuates paranoia over similar beliefs.

In 2002, rumors began to spread that blood suckers were working with Malawi’s government to collect blood to be sold to international aid agencies. Vigilantes took it upon themselves to address the issue, stoning to death one man suspected of the practice. The government worked swiftly to squash the rumors. ”No government can go about sucking blood of its own people. That’s thuggery,” then-President Bakili Muluzi said at the time.

The more recent rumors of blood sucking in Malawi might have originated in the neighboring country of Mozambique, but no one knows for certain where they started.

Belief in witchcraft in Malawi has also led to frequent violence against albinos, a trend Amnesty International recently described as a “human rights crisis.” People with albinism in the Malawi have been at risk of being abducted and killed so their body parts can be sold for witchcraft rituals.

Westerners have believed in blood-sucking mythological creatures, commonly known as vampires, for thousands of years. The superstitious belief in these fictional evil beings became prominent in Europe during the middle Ages, especially as plague spread. But even as recently as the late 1800s, people in New England were digging up dead relatives to burn their hearts under the belief they were vampires. These vampire scares were typically linked to deaths from contagious diseases and the fact people didn’t understand the concept of germs.