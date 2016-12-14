The Salima central law maker Felix Jumbe, who was fired from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) after attacking the party’s President Lazarus Chakwera’s style of leadership, has said his political career remains intact despite being relocated to the independent bench in the Parliament.

Jumbe’s remarks come in the face of public opinion that the lawmaker’s political career is in jeopardy following his relocation to the independent bench in the August house.

According to the vocal politician, such kind of scenarios always lifts him up.

He said despite being relocated to the independent bench in the August house he still remains the leader in his community as well the country.

“I am in the independent side because I love MCP and said the truth. But what you should know is that people in my constituency who put me on this seat are still on my side,” said Jumbe.

“I was born to be a leader and will remain a leader in any circumstances,” he added.

Jumbe who is also a renowned business tycoon rubbished report that he is no longer an MCP member.

“To be located to independent bench doesn’t mean that I am not part of MCP family. Constitutionally I am still an MCP member,” he said.

According to Jumbe some of his followers in his constituency are asking him to join other political parties because of the bad treatment he received from MCP.

Jumbe was fired by the MCP National Executive Committee (NAC) after being against the leadership of the party’s President Lazarus Chakwera.

He was also alleged to be among recycled politicians who wanted to join the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) but he vehemently denied.

Jumbe used to fire rockets at the party’s president Chakwera due to his style of leadership, subsequently comparing it to that of the late Kamuzu Banda.

He once took to social media posting an implicit sentiment on his personal Facebook account, targeting Chakwera’s style of mistreating other members who looked critical and a threat to his hot seat. .

It read, “a captain who begins to shoot his or her own soldiers, begins a journey of self-destruction and fails to cross the river because he/she will not have manpower to construct a bridge.”

True to this, Jumbe was demoted from his position as the party’s campaign director in the executive committee, to second deputy director of strategic planning.

Since he was stripped from his position in August, Jumbe has remained firm in his stand while basing his behavior on the fact that he is the party’s loyalist.

He recently told media that he cannot dump MCP for any other party because his affiliation runs deep in his blood as it started with grandfather then father who were both bonafide MCP members.

Jumbe once bemoaned the behavior of other party members who labeled him a dissident due to his behavior towards the party’s leader.

The former chairman of a parliamentary committee on Agriculture believes his fellow MCP members campaigned for his removal from the post.