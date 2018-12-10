Airtel-Marketing-Director-Frank-Magombo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The female Maula prison warder Grace Pearson on Monday emerged the overall winner of MK10 million in the just ended Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion.

The promotion that ran from August 15 to December 5, 2018 made 28 millionaires shared across the country in the weekly draws.

Most of the winners in the promotion were women and school outgoing students that have been helped on their well-being.

Addressing the news conference at its headquarters in the capital Lilongwe after the final draw, Airtel Marketing Director, Frank Magombo lauded the promotion’s objective being achieved.

Magombo disclosed that the promotion boosted its customers base on bundles usages from 30 percent to 50%.

He therefore assured customers that all bundles will on in its network service that they be enjoyed.

The promotion gave all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International

or roaming bundle.

