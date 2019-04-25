FIFA bans Malawi soccer player Hellings Mwakasungula for life (left on the ball)

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Former Flames and Silver Strikers midfielder Hellings Mwakasungula has been banned for life from all football related activities by the world soccer governing body, FIFA.

In a statement released by the body on Wednesday, nine individuals, from which eight are players/former players and one is a player’s agent, were found guilty of being involved in match manipulation in violation of Article 69 part 1 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (Unlawfully influencing match results).

According to reports, Mwakasungula committed the crimes in 2008 when he was playing for the senior team during the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier which was staged in Angola.

It is believed that the former player, who is now part of Silver Strikers technical panel, got himself involved in match fixing.

Below is the full list:

Karlon Murray, Trinidad and Tobago; Keyeno Thomas, Trinidad and Tobago; Hellings Mwakasungula, Malawi; Ibrahim Kargbo, Sierra Leone; Kudzanai Shaba, Zimbabwe; Séïdath Tchomogo, Benin; Leonel Duarte, Cuba; and Mohammad Salim Israfeel Kohistani, Afghanistan

Moreover, the Kenyan player Mr George Owino Audi has been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of ten (10) years.

The formal disciplinary proceedings into the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an extensive investigation into various international matches that Mr Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA over several years through its Integrity Department and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

The decisions were notified to the individuals concerned today, the date on which the relevant bans come into force.