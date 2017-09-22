By Charlton Lungu

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost) – The Fifa-FAM under 16 regional leagues have finally come to conclusion with final kick –offs played on different dates.

The annual tournament whose core objective is to identify young talent has seen Balaka being crowned champions of eastern region . Balaka collected 43 points from 21 games.

However, the 2016 champions Zomba urban finished second in the 8-team League.

In the southern region Blantyre urban emerged champions of the showdown after collecting 46 points from 14 wins.

It was a repeat of last year in the central region, because Dedza has retained the title with just three points ahead of Chigoli academy having collected 43 points from 20 games.

Mzuzu city were crowned champions after collecting 47 points from 21 games.

Meanwhile only one game is remaining between Rumphi and Karonga.

According to James Sangala, Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) youth development officer arrangements are being made for the match to be played.Sangala further disclosed that the association is still lingering whether to continue with the same project or to abandon it and start a new league for under 15.

He therefore appreciated those that were on the ground running the league but pointed out some few areas that need to be electrified ahead of the new season.

“Possibilities are still there that we might dump the current project and start a fresh one for the under 15 .

“We are arranging for the game to be played of course we will communicate the date and venue for the game,” Sangala said.

The league has no sponsorship for next seasonal as Fifa only sponsored the pilot phase. Therefore discussions are underway on the way forward. The league produced 5 players that went to Mauritius with the flames under 17 that finished third at the 2017 COSAFA youth championship.