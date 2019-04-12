BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Nyambi First Grade Magistrate on Tuesday, sentenced a 15-Year-Old boy to pay a fine of K50,000 for defilement contrary to section 138(1) of the penal code.

Prosecuting the case, Nselema Police based State Prosecutor Constable Gift Kalamula told the court that, since February this year father to the victim had been wondering with the movements of his daughter, he then decided to start following her movements after hearing that his daughter was dating the accused.

Kalamula continued to tell the court that on 4th April,the reporter heard that his daughter was at accused’s house where she spent a night.

When the reporter went to the house to look for his daughter,he indeed found her and took her to Nselema police where he reported the matter.

The victim was issued with a hospital referal letter and examination results showed that the victim had indeed been defiled.

The younger offender was arrested and case of defilement opened against.

When taken before court he denied the charge, Kalamula paraded four witnesses to prove the case, after full trial the young offender was found liable for the charge.

Kalamula asked the court to give the young offender a meaningful sentence since cases of such nature are

becoming very common in the area.

Passing his sentence First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula concurred with the state but said will show some leniency since the case involved a child of tender age, He then sentenced him to K50,000 fine and not to commit another case of the same nature in the next 36 months.

The Convict hails from Mzinda village, in the area of Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi District.