By Lusekero Mhango

Karonga district council (KDC) chairperson councilor Harry Mwanyembe has expressed dissatisfaction in the continued failure by the council Secretariat to provide financial reports during its full council meeting.

The concern comes amid failure by the council Secretariat to provide a full financial report during the recent extraordinary full council meeting that was called following failure to provide the report at July’s full council meeting.

According to the council chair, councilors are alarmed with the way the Secretariat continues to provide them with inadequate information on management of resources at the council.

“We councilors have been mandated to provide checks and balances at the council but the Secretariat continues to play hide and seek with us by providing very little information in the financial reports or failing to table the reports entirely hence we tired of this behaviour,” said a visibly frustrated Mwanyembe.

He disclosed with the continued tendency by the Secretariat to shun financial reports the councilors have reached a resolution to write to the Local Government Finance Committee to send an auditors to conduct a full audit of the council accounts.

“What we want is transparency and accountability at the council and we are not getting that from the Secretariat hence our decision to call for auditors to clear our concerns and suspicions of the Secretariat’,” he said.

Reacting to the councilors concerns KDC public relation officer Isaac Mkandawire, has laughed off the concerns describing them as unfounded.

“The Secretariat has nothing to hide to the councilors in financial issues and its not true that they are being sidelined in financial matters as they are aware of all financial reports through their finance service committee and in fact are the ones who present the report to full council,” he said.

However when asked if there was a good working relationship between the Secretariat and councilors, Mkandawire said there is in their part but not in the part of councilors who are after character assassinating the Secretariat.

The Secretariat lead by the district commissionor is avoiding conflicts hence we welcome their resolution to call for auditors. Its a good idea as it will help clear the suspicions of the Secretariat,” Mkandawire explained.