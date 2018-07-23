LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Farmers Organisation Limited (FOL) has said sufficiently financing the

agriculture sector is essential for the realisation of farmers’ dreams of reaping maximum benefits from their toil.

FOL Retail Sales and Marketing Manager, Hannock Madeira, said they are doing everything possible to ensure farmers’ needs are met, especially in the wake of climate change.

Madeira made the remarks on the sidelines of a two-day Agribusiness Conference organised in Lilongwe by the Bankers Association of Malawi (Bam).

“Farmers need to have funds to procure good quality inputs for production. That is where the element of financing the agriculture sector becomes crucial. Most farmers cannot afford good quality products because of lack of funds,” Madeira said.

He also said, with climate change affecting the agriculture sector just like it has affected other areas, it is important that farmers access inputs that resist adverse weather patterns.

Madeira said FOL is committed to ensuring such inputs are available to farmers.

“As FOL, we keep on coming up with products that respond to changing climatic conditions. These include seed and chemicals. We understand that we have a huge role in contributing to food security in Malawi as a supplier of agriculture inputs,” he said.

The two-day Agribusiness Conference attracted stakeholders from the banking industry and the agriculture sector, among others.