Fire breaks out on Ilkley Moor-West Yorkshire

By Grace Dzuwa

A large fire has broken out on Ilkley Moor in West Yorkshire.

According to BBC, At its height, about 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze and police were also at the scene, on the Cow and Calf side of the moor.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said its control room took over 65 emergency calls about the fire, which crews were sent out to at about 09:50 BST.

By 11:35 the fire service said the blaze was “largely out” and crews remained at the scene damping down.

West Yorkshire Police said the blaze was close to the cattle grid on Hangingstone Road, which had to be closed.