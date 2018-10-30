By Alick Junior Sichali

Blantyre residents have lamented continued delayed interventions by fire fighters whenever fire breaks out in the city.

They expressed their displeasure on Monday after fierce fire gutted down OG Matches Company.

Reports indicate officials from the fire department came very late after a great damage had already happened.

According to workers at the company the cause of the fire is yet to be established but they believe the fire erupted from one of the machine they were using.

The workers said the machine in the past has been having problems but authorities at the company were doing nothing in the problem.

‘The fire erupted from one of our machines we were using, in the past it has been happening but we managed to put the fire down,” one of the workers said.

During the fire accident no casualties were recorded according to police reports.

Meanwhile the amount of properties that has been damaged is yet to be known but officials from the company said they will communicate.