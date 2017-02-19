Fire guts High Court Judge Mkandawire’s house

By Alick Mhango

Fire has gutted the house of the Lilongwe High Court Judge Charles Mkandawire in area 43, in the Capital City, Maravi Post can reveal.

According to our reliable source, the cause of the fire which started round 10 am is yet to be established.

“Yes, the house is on fire and as I am speaking we are trying to extinguish it,” said our source.

As the source was speaking to this reporter, the fire brigades were yet to arrive at the scene.

Mkandawire was the Judge who dismissed the case involving the disgruntled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district’s chairpersons who were calling for an emergency convention early this month.

The judge was also the one who denied to perform his duties last year after government failed to provide him an official vehicle.

A week ago, fire also gutted the office of the Agriculture Minister George Chaponda, who is accused of stealing public funds through dubious maize deal.

Meanwhile, officials are yet to issue a comment on the matter.