Fire has gutted girls hostels at Namikasi Secondary School and scorched properties of students on Monday, in Blantyre around 8:40 hrs in the morning.

Chileka spokesperson, Sergeant Grace Mwale, confirmed the development saying the cause of the fire is yet to be established as police are investigating into the matter.

Mwale said the time the fire started students where learning and it was one of the students who saw the fire which she reported to Samson Kasungu who was busy teaching during the dreadful incident.

“One of the pupils saw the fire during a class session and it is this time she reported the matter to his teacher, when they tried to find out what has happened they discovered that girls hostels where on fire,” Mwale said.

According to Mwale the fire was put off with the help of fire brigades from Blantyre city who rushed to the scene but failed to save some properties as all of them where caught to ashes.

The spokesperson of the police said there are no casualties since during the time of the incident the girls where in class learning.

Mwale further said the fire has damage a lot of belongings of the students like beds, mattresses, clothes, and blankets just to mention a few of the items but the value of the damage is yet to established as police are still working on the matter.