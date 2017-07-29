MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost) – A burning house in the lakeshore district of Mangochi on Thursday, scorched a two-year old boy to death.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi, identified the deceased as Hopeness Billiat from Lanimashashe Village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Chowe in the district.

Daudi told The Maravi Post that the deceased met his fate at 08:00 am when his parents were away attending a development meeting.

According to the Deputy Police Publicist, the parents left the toddler playing with his two friends Esther Jonathan, 4 and Lucy Jonathan aged 3, of the same village in their home.

She added that with the parents’ absence, the toddlers decided to roast maize inside the house, but that due to winds, the house caught fire.

The deceased friends managed to escape and called for help.

“The father along with other villagers rushed to the scene, only to find the whole house burnt to ashes. The matter was reported to the Police, and an investigation was carried out at the scene.

“Postmortem conducted at Lungwena Health Centre, confirmed that death was due to suffocation and burn wounds.

The Police is advising the public not to leave their young children without adult supervision. Gaurdians should ensure a mature and responsible person is available to look after children at all times. As children need constant care, guidance and close monitoring in their early childhood development stage, urged Daudi.