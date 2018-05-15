Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy regional governor (North) Afiki Mbewe has challenged his dismissal and instructed his lawyer to take to court the party national executive committee (NEC) member Khwauli Msiska.

Christon Ghambi, lawyer representing Mbewe, said in an interview his client is suing for defamation and seeking reinstatement in his position.

Said the lawyer: “We have not received any word or action from the DPP within the five days we had given them… So, my client has instructed me to commence a court action.”

Mbewe was fired a fortnight ago for openly supporting calls that Vice-President Saulos Chilima, 45, should lead the DPP in the 2019 Tripartite Elections and not 79-year-old Peter Mutharika.

In an interview yesterday, Mbewe said DPP was yet to approach him on the matter.

He said: “The Chilima Movement continues to gain ground everyday and these threats only make us stronger. We are moving forward and most importantly, we are going to that convention and give the mantle to Chilima.”

During a media briefing in Mzuzu, Msiska said they resolved to remove Mbewe from the party because he was a “confusionist and a liar”.

But on May 1 2018, through Ghambi, Mbewe gave the DPP five days to reverse the decision or face a K10 million defamation claim on the part of Msiska and demand for reinstatement.

DPP secretary general Grizelder Jeffrey, to whom the communication was addressed, did not pick up her phone despite several attempts as did DPP governor for the North Kenneth Sanga.

However, in an earlier interview, Sanga said Mbewe had every right to take legal action.