Justice Mponda a diehard DPP supporter and currently working at Malawi State house is no stranger to controversy and hard hitting journalism. He once was arrested by former Malawi President Joyce Banda for hard hitting partisan articles and eventually won a hefty judgement from the Former President.

It was therefore surprising to read a very kind Facebook posting concerning his friend Sulugwe who has been fired by Malawi Prophet Bushiri in a very intriguing manner.

The posting from Justice verbatim below:

For my Dear Brother Kelvin Sulugwe:

Me and Kelvin Sulugwe are brothers from way back. We share a lot in common. We grew up sharing tables and notes just to try to rise to as far as our brains could take us until destiny throw both of us under the master-ship of two different institutions.

I never stop wishing him good even at the time when both our jobs were seemingly polarizing our paths. I even admire him now that life has thrown, right before his own eyes, another opportunity to prove that he will rise above everything.

His brain is not just a mere space-filler beneath his skull and while many may choose to look at his exit from ECG as a fall, I look at it as a call for this skillful online scribe. A call to prove that the power to rise is not exclusively in the hands of the Masters we serve, but God, whom even our masters tremble at His yawn.

This isn’t a fall. This is a call. I wish you good in your next endeavor, Kelvin and looking forward to witnessing God laying another Goldern table in full view of those that continue to wonder ‘what-next’?

Justice Mponda

Stay Blessed