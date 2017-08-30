MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Ferocious fire on Sunday burnt down 23 houses and left the occupants homeless on the noon hours in Village Kafukuta, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nankumba in Mangochi.

One of the victims Leonard Mbewe told The Maravi Post that on the fateful day a 7 year old daughter was playing a cooking game community known as (masanje) using fire outside her house before leaving the fire unattended after the game.

Suddenly Mwera winds blew the said unattended fire to a nearby video show room made of wood and grass materials in which it was burnt to ashes.

As if that was not enough fire spread to 23 houses in which wood and grass materials and other house properties such as assorted beddings, clothes, kitchen utensils and farm produce all to the tune of MK16, 890, 000 were burnt to ashes.

Mangochi Police station spokesperson Roderick Maida confirmed the incident saying no injury to human being has been reported.

Maida therefore advised the general public not to leave minors unattended especially when they are playing with fire to avoid the reoccurrence of such avoidable incidents.