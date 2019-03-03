Mangochi, March 3, 2019: Malawi’s First Lady, Prof. Gertrude Mutharika asked the women to respond positively to God’s calling saying it will be sad to miss heaven when the time comes.

She said this Friday in Mangochi during the yearly interdenominational prayers where women from the whole world come together to pray.

“The bible recalls a number of women who have done well, we have Mary Magdalena, Ruth Elizabeth; we are surely not exception we too can make it to heaven. This is a high calling let us make sure not to miss it,” Mutharika pointed out. Malawi’s First Lady, Prof. Gertrude Mutharika

She said nowadays, there is no excuse of missing heaven, “I will surely be sad to miss sitting at this particular chair that God has prepared for me”.

Mutharika called on Malawian women to utilize the freedom of worship in the country.

Chairperson for World Day of Prayer for Malawi, Esther Grant echoed Mutharika’s call for the women to respond positively to God’s calling saying there was need for the women to practice what is taught during prayers.

“Let us put to practice what we learn every year during prayers. Let us continue being faithful and dedicated to God’s work,” she said.

Grant asked the World Day of Prayers chapters to formulate themes that would be submitted to African chapter so that Malawi would be considered.

“Last year we attended African World Day of Prayer where after some enquires we learnt that Malawi has never submitted a theme to the World Day of Prayer as we do not attend continental prayers where countries lobby for their countries to be included in the programme.

“In 2020 African women will be meeting in Cape Town let us in our large numbers attend these prayers. However, before we do that, I would like to ask churches and chapters to sit down and formulate themes that we can submit so that in 2027 Malawi’s theme would be included in the world program,” she said.

Madam Prof. Mutharika was accompanied by spouse to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate, Judith Chimulirenji to lead Malawian women in commemoration of World Day of Prayer at Mangochi Stadium.

This year’s prayers were drawn from Luke 14 from verse 15 to 24, where Jesus gave a parable of a man who had organized a banquet for his close friends who had refused the invitation due to various engagements, in anger the man asked his servants to go in the streets to invite anyone they found on the street. The verses were read by the First Lady during the function.