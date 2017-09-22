There is need for Malawi’s health sector to have multiple players for improved service-delivery and quality care to Malawians especially women and children. First Lady Madame Gertrude Mutharika said this during a meeting with officials of Project C.U.R.E. at the Hilton Midtown Hotel, in New York.

Project C.U.R.E (which is an acronym for (Commission on Urgent Relief and Equipment), is an international non-governmental organization that delivers medical supplies and equipment to developing countries.

Mutharika said Malawi’s health system faces enormous challenges like inadequate health care facilities, personnel, medical supplies, and equipment that are critical in the provision of adequate and quality health care to millions of Malawians.

“As a mother and First Lady, it will be good that I partner with you for the sake of millions of Malawians back home.

“Our hospitals require more skilled personnel and the necessary equipment to provide the necessary care and support to our people,” Madame Mutharika said.

The First Lady cited the sourcing of cancer screening equipment as one of the activities requiring partnership towards saving thousands of women dying from the disease.

She said more women are being discouraged from accessing cancer screening services due to inadequate facilities and lack of equipment.

“Long distances to health facilities create problems. Lack of equipment discourages women to seek cervical cancer screening services and they continue to die,” she said.

Project C.U.R.E. Director of Corporate Development Melissa Koester, said her organization would like to partner with the First Lady in helping the health sector in Malawi.

“Through this partnership, our organization would provide medical equipment and supplies to hospitals in Malawi.

“This is part of our contribution to the First Lady’s efforts in promoting the wellbeing of Malawians, particularly women and children,” Koester said.

Currently, Project C.U.R.E is assisting some hospitals in Malawi, including Queen Elisabeth Central Hospital.