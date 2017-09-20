The China Africa Business Council (CABC) announced on Tuesday that it will donate music equipment worth US$10 million dollars to assist Malawian youth in developing and nurturing their artistic talents in music.

General-Secretary of CABC Erick Wang, made the announcement during an audience with the First Lady Her Excellency Madame Gertrude Mutharika at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York.

CABC will make the donation through the Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) under a Chinese youth-driven initiative called Public Benefit International Challenge (PBIC).

Through this initiative, Chinese youth are taking the lead in mobilizing and engaging various celebrities, including musicians around China, to raise funds to assist the youth in Africa.

The donation, which also comes with a package of six music classrooms, is in recognition of the tremendous work that the First Lady is doing to ensure that the youth of Malawi are taking part in matters of national development.

“We are very glad that Malawi is the first beneficially of this donation, because of Your Excellency’s commitment and passion to youth activities.

“Your motivation when you visited Peking University in 2016, had a huge impact among many youth in China. They now have a different view about Africa and Malawi in particular,” Wang said.

In her remarks, the First Lady commended CABC for supporting her activities under BEAM Trust.

“We are very grateful for considering the youth of Malawi in this programme. The music instruments and all the other activities under this initiative will greatly benefit them and have a huge impact on their lives,” Madame Mutharika said.

She added that the equipment will be forwarded to relevant institutions for proper and optimum utilization.

The First Lady further hailed the strong bilateral relationship that exists between the government of China and Malawi, which has seen Malawi reaping huge benefits.